Thank you to the School District of Philadelphia, all the wonderful sponsors and volunteers at the School of the Future for our Back-2-School drive! Hundreds of school supplies, haircuts, and information were given out, with music and games for the kids! Check out some of our favorite moments from the event!
PHOTOS: Back-2-School Drive at the School of The Future was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
2. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
3. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
4. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
5. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
6. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
7. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
8. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
9. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
10. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
11. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
12. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
13. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
14. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
15. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly
16. Back-2-SchoolSource:R1 Digital
School Drive philly