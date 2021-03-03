Oh Nothing, Just Ludacris Casually Piloting An Airplane

Ludacris has not only notched hits that blazed the charts and is part of one of Hollywood’s top action movie franchises, but he’s also a man of the skies as well. In a new video, the rapper and actor is seen calmly piloting an airplane and shared the stuntastic moment with his fans.
The artist born Chris Bridges has a lot of business ventures that surely take him all across the nation and the world, all while still staying sharp with the bars as we heard earlier this year. With a cooking show in tow and upcoming appearances in the Fast & Furious franchise, Luda probably needs to get around quicker than most mere mortals.
It isn’t yet known when Ludacris got his pilot’s license but it was commonly known that he is the owner of a private jet valued at over $20 million. Gas ain’t cheap so it probably cost Luda a grip to make the trip “home” according to the photo’s location which also had the caption, “If You Don’t Evolve, You’ll Evaporate.”
On the Instagram post, Fat Joe, and Larenz Tate both gave a shout. Jamie Foxx, always with a quick joke, asked Luda to “come scoop a niccah” while Taraji P. Henson, DC Young Fly, DJ Whoo Kid, Cam’Ron, Russ, Big K.R.I.T. and a host of others all commented in a similar vein.
As some are noting on social media, imagine riding on an airline trip and you hear the words “this is your captain LUDA! speaking, please enjoy the smooth ride and enjoy the flight.”
As Russ said, “Next Level,” indeed.
Check out a handful of reactions below.
Photo: Getty
1.
Imagine ur flying first class and u hear LUDACRIS is flying the FUCKING PLANE LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/y6mZBwYEAq— Six (@ResistingSix) March 3, 2021
2.
When this nigga @Ludacris came out nd turned HIS NAME into a whole adjective having to do with his WHOLE AESTHETIC nd style of lyricism. We shouldve spoke on the fact that he was the shit. The shit was a bar in and of itself. BUT I GIVE YOU YOUR FLOWERS KING. YOU STILL THE SHIT💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/8TnaBy1nMY— ✨KWEEN ✨ (@LonsTheDon) March 3, 2021
3.
Ludacris flying a plane & looking around like there’s planes in the next lane gotta be the funniest shit ever 😭 https://t.co/j70CClFq0Q— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) March 3, 2021
4.
Isn’t the view so amazing 🤩 just makes u look at life with more bliss @Ludacris— Ladii Smylez (@Ladii_Smylez) March 3, 2021
5.
@Ludacris Flyin High Baby! Congrats! Be Safe!👨🏿✈️👍🏿🙏🏿👊🏿 https://t.co/2oC23ShQFE— Buddhabman (@Buddhabman) March 3, 2021
6.
"Just bought a plane so we changing the weather now" @Ludacris https://t.co/9HFEhTmrQk— J.J. (@JJwith2Jays) March 3, 2021
7.
Didn’t know why @Ludacris was trending, but I’m always here for it... https://t.co/RiYl5lm71e— Kristen Sivills (Tanner) (@KristenSivills) March 3, 2021
8.
As a pilot myself... Only times I flew right seat was as a safety pilot and during my flight instructor training. Its actually a little more difficult to fly from right seat IMO.— Gary Stephenson (@GStephenson_Wx) March 3, 2021
Always a “well, actually” on Twitter.
9.
Been about that life pic.twitter.com/QtAYegjihm— Tony Lopez Jr (@TonesZone) March 3, 2021
Oh, okay.
10.
I’m torn between a “pimpin’ all over the world” or a “hoes in different area codes” joke. Either way, props to @Ludacris on conquering the sky https://t.co/vnHMNIg7Lu— Matthew (@FwehttaM) March 3, 2021