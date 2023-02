The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa pulled up with The Beat and made surprise appearences to several local high schools in DFW on Monday. This announcement came as a surprise for many students at Dunbar High School, Garland High School and John Adams High School. In the clip below students follow him out of the school with excitement as their favorite rapper inspires to achieve, pursue and chase their dreams.

Look at The BEAT POINT OF VIEW of all the schools we visited.