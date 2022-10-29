Millennium Tour Turned Up Dallas [Photos]

Family! We had a time at the Dallas Millennium Tour stop in Dallas. Everyone outfit was on point and the live performances had us out the seat singing our childhood throwbacks from Day 26,Pleasure P. Sammie, Keri Hilson ,Crime Mobb, Mario, Bowwow and more. They all set the stage on fire at Texas Trust CU Theatre for a SOLD OUT SHOW. Bowwow even surprised us with a special performance from our hometown hero Yella Beezy and his son Baby Yella. Check out what you missed!

1. Live Performance Recap 2. Mario at Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 3. Sammie at Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 4. Pleasure P. At Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 5. Bowwow at Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 6. Bowwow at Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 7. Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 8. Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 9. Mario at Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 10. Bowwow at Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 11. Mario At Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 12. Mario At Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 13. Ying Yang Twins at Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 14. Keri Hilson At Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 15. Kerri Hillson At Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 16. Ying Yang Twins At Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 17. Keri Hilson Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 18. Keri Hilson At Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 19. Ying Yang Twins At Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up 20. Mario At Millennium Tour Turned Up Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Dallas, Texas Millennium Tour Turned Up at Texas Trust CU Theatre October 26,2022 millennium tour turned up