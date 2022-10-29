HomeLocal DFW News

Millennium Tour Turned Up Dallas [Photos]

Millennium Tour Turned Up

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Family! We had a time at the Dallas Millennium Tour stop in Dallas. Everyone outfit was on point and the live performances had us out the seat singing our childhood throwbacks from Day 26,Pleasure P. Sammie, Keri Hilson ,Crime Mobb, Mario, Bowwow and more. They all set the stage on fire at Texas Trust CU Theatre for a SOLD OUT SHOW. Bowwow even surprised  us with a special performance from our hometown hero Yella Beezy and his son Baby Yella. Check out what you missed!

 

1. Live Performance Recap

2. Mario at Millennium Tour Turned Up

3. Sammie at Millennium Tour Turned Up

4. Pleasure P. At Millennium Tour Turned Up

5. Bowwow at Millennium Tour Turned Up

6. Bowwow at Millennium Tour Turned Up

7. Millennium Tour Turned Up

8. Millennium Tour Turned Up

9. Mario at Millennium Tour Turned Up

10. Bowwow at Millennium Tour Turned Up

11. Mario At Millennium Tour Turned Up

12. Mario At Millennium Tour Turned Up

13. Ying Yang Twins at Millennium Tour Turned Up

14. Keri Hilson At Millennium Tour Turned Up

15. Kerri Hillson At Millennium Tour Turned Up

16. Ying Yang Twins At Millennium Tour Turned Up

17. Keri Hilson Millennium Tour Turned Up

18. Keri Hilson At Millennium Tour Turned Up

19. Ying Yang Twins At Millennium Tour Turned Up

20. Mario At Millennium Tour Turned Up

