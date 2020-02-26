CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Melyssa Ford Checks Cucumber Intercourse Expert Alexis Skyy On Who Paved Way For “These B*tches”

Posted February 26, 2020

4th Annual Toast To Young Hollywood

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty


Melyssa Ford might not be a name familiar to anyone under the age of 25 but for a time, she was among one of the most sought-after video vixens of her era. After cucumber intercourse expert Alexis Skyy said she paved the way for “these bitches” recently, Ford had to let the youngins know who the OG is.

Ford, fit and fabulous at 43, took to Instagram a few days ago to let the new it girls know what time it was. The sultry Ford posted an Instagram video of her smoking some fine greenery and had a message for Skyy that was plain as day.

“Paved the way???? Ppl need a history lesson. But you know what? Lol lemme just chill over her with my greenery in my convalescent home,” Ford wrote in the caption for the video.

To be fair, Skyy was probably talking about the up and coming social media stars of her era and not the video vixen period of which Ford commanded with ease. These days, Ford is currently the host of the I’m Here For The Food podcast, and a co-host for Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored. Some fans might remember Ford was in a serious accident back in 2018 but she returned to work the following year after recovering from her severe injuries.

We probably don’t need to say it but Ford still looks like she could stand tall with any of the “bad b*tches” of today while showing them a thing or two. That said, Ford is clearly taking the high road, pun definitely intended. Peep the video and some imagery below.

Photo: Getty

Melyssa Ford Checks Cucumber Intercourse Expert Alexis Skyy On Who Paved Way For “These B*tches”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Deer in the muthafukkin headlights 👀 M/u: @_biana

A post shared by Melyssa (@melyssaford) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

#2020 Let’s do this already...

A post shared by Melyssa (@melyssaford) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Who’s YOUR Inspiration???? #MayaAngelou

A post shared by Melyssa (@melyssaford) on

8.

9.

10.

Latest
10 items
Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute…
 15 hours ago
02.27.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 15 hours ago
02.27.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 16 hours ago
02.27.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 17 hours ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
6 items
Philadelphia Rename Passyunk Ave After The Legendary Roots
 2 days ago
02.27.20
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
2 items
Nicki Minaj Is Looking AMAZING At The Trinidad…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 3 days ago
02.26.20
Cardi B. On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
Eva Marcille And Tyra Banks Reunite On ‘Watch…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
23 items
#MCM: 23 Big & Tall Zaddies Worthy Of…
 3 days ago
02.26.20
Lena Waithe Will Be The Voice Of Disney’s…
 4 days ago
02.25.20
Kenya Moore’s Emotionally Draining Relationship Is A Lot
 4 days ago
02.24.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close