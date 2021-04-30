Make America RAGE Again: 10 Photos of Travis Scott’s Raging Performances

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s been a long time since we’ve experienced in-person concerts . Fortunately, if you’ve ever been to a Travis Scott show you’re set for life. The rap star is a true rager who has performed on stages across the world.

His 2018 to 2019 Astroworld – Wish You Were Here tour was one for the books. The Houston rapper accomplished three legs of the tour in over 57 cities both in the states and throughout Europe grossing $53.5 million in tour and merch sales. Scott gets so wild at his shows that he created his own rollercoaster during the Astroworld tour where he raged from one side of the stadium to the next. The tour coupled with his Astroworld festival organized in his hometown of Houston, Texas proves that the limit does not exist with Travis Scott.

Travis Scott has achieved a great deal in his career so far. From his partnership with McDonald’s to his multiple sneaker collaborations with Nike, Scott is creating a life of luxury for him and his family. It all started with the music that resonated with millions of fans across the world. Several thousand shows later, the 29 year old artist is set to perform again this summer at this year’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami and with producer Tame Impala in Australia. Thankfully for eager concert-goers the world is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy after a year of no live shows and newly conceptualized virtual concerts.

To celebrate the return of live shows, enjoy a gallery of Travis Scott’s raging performance photos in preparation for a lit concert season this summer. Happy Birthday, Cactus Jack! Make America RAGE again!

