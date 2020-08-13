CLOSE
List Of Celebrities That Are Left-Handed

Posted August 13, 2020

President Barack Obama discusses how he explains Selma and Ferguson to his daughters

Source: White House / Flickr


We caught you left-handed! It’s National Left-Handers Day! This is the day we can all brag, I mean, cmon left-handers have their own day.

Suprinsgly the Left-handed party will not be too packed as only 10% of the world are lefties. Some of your favorite celebs are left-handed Celebrities like Barack Obama, Justin Beiber, Snoop Dogg & many more are apart of the left-handers club.

This list will reveal some of your favorite celebrities that you may not have known they’re are lefties!

1. Snoop Dogg

2. Barack Obama

3. Tua Tagovailoa

For the Audience of 1🙏🏽

Tua is the only left-handed QB in the NFL

4. Justin Beiber

Yes, Beibs is left-handed 

5. Eminem

6. 50 Cent

7. Michael Vick

Lace em up.. #TheCheatCode #birdgang

8. Ne-Yo

GOD bless sunshine. 🌞🌞🌞😎😎😎

9. Spike Lee

10. Oprah Winfrey

