Lil Reese Shot Again In Chicago, Twitter Shares Commentary

Breaking reports are coming in saying that Chicago rapper Lil Reese was once again shot in his hometown but is expected to survive. Details are still developing but local news outlets are covering the incident and handing out details as they come in.

Local outlet CWB Chicago published a statement from the Chicago Police Department which didn’t mention Lil Reese’s name, whose real name is Tavares Taylor.

From the CPD:

In the 0-100 block of W. Grand, on May 15, 2021, at approx. 9:50 a.m., officers responded to shots fired inside of a parking garage. Officers discovered three male gunshot wound victims, ages 20, 27, and 28. The 20-year-old male victim was struck twice to the knee and was transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in good condition. The 27-year-old male victim was struck multiple times to the body and was transported to Northwestern Hospital initially reported in critical condition. The 28-year-old male victim sustained a graze wound to the thigh and was transported to Northwestern Hospital initially reported in fair condition. There are no offenders in custody at this time. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

The 28-year-old music artist suffered gunshot wounds just outside of Chicago around two years prior, with CWB noting that one of the three men who were shot was indeed Lil Reese. The men were shot at a garage at the River North section of Chicago and were apparently the result of a shootout between differing crews according to still-developing accounts.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered three shooting victims, one of them being Reese and his presumed compatriots. A stolen Dodge Durango was also found on the scene and wrecked inside the garage.

Lil Reese’s condition is currently unknown but he is said to have survived the shooting. A video of a bloodied Lil Reese is currently circulating across social media and we will not be sharing that footage here.

