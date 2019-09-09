CLOSE
Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill, Gets Curved

Posted September 9, 2019

It all started with a simple congratulations. Meek Mill was trying to send out a post about YG and Kehlani’s burgeoning love life and relationship.

He sent out this caption: “Hot girl summer over, y’all what y’all gone do? #boolin: me: follows YG”

This prompted Lil Mama to comment “Why you ain’t just post us?” While she was probably just having a little fun, Meek hit hit her with an, “oh ya shooting ya shot “shot” huh?”

This all prompted Twitter to have AWLLLLL the jokes because it looks like a curve.

Meek, you couldn’t just let the light-hearted joke live? See the jokes below…

Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill, Gets Curved was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

