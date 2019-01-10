Lady Gaga Apologies For Supporting R. Kelly + More Celebrities Who Joined The #MuteRKelly Movement

Lady Gaga is the latest celeb to join the #MuteRKelly movement. The Star Is Born singer, who is making her award season rounds, is apologizing for collaborating with the disgraced artist on a song Do What U Want (With My Body) in 2013.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” she wrote.

Gaga joins the list of former Kelly fans like Tank, Omarion and rapper Meek Mill, who all agree time’s up on the man who they now refer to as a monster.

While many of Hollywood’s finest denounce Kelly and. his music, the “Pied Piper” recently celebrated a birthday surround by women who cheered as he sang Your Body Is Calling.

Keep scrolling for all the celebrities who officially joined the boycott.

