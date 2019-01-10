Lady Gaga Apologies For Supporting R. Kelly + More Celebrities Who Joined The #MuteRKelly Movement

Posted January 10, 2019

Lady Gaga is the latest celeb to join the #MuteRKelly movement. The Star Is Born singer, who is making her award season rounds, is apologizing for collaborating with the disgraced artist on a song Do What U Want (With My Body) in 2013.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” she wrote.

Gaga joins the list of former Kelly fans like Tank, Omarion and rapper Meek Mill, who all agree time’s up on the man who they now refer to as a monster.

While many of Hollywood’s finest denounce Kelly and. his music, the “Pied Piper” recently celebrated a birthday surround by women who cheered as he sang Your Body Is Calling.

Keep scrolling for all the celebrities who officially joined the boycott.

Lady Gaga Apologies For Supporting R. Kelly + More Celebrities Who Joined The #MuteRKelly Movement was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Lady Gaga

2. Tank

View this post on Instagram

I lot of artists, song writers, producers, record execs, etc are very confused as to how to respond to what they’ve seen and heard. We’ve all been inspired by this man. We’ve all been witnesses to his musical genius. We have shaped and molded talent we sign after his musical image. We’ve invested so much of ourselves into this man that it’s hard for us to let go. I no longer have that issue. I whole heartedly apologize for not coming to this realization sooner. I CANOT separate the music from the monster! My 3 black daughters won’t let me. What hurts even more are the facilitators around him. His team, his record company, the promoters, the radio stations! There has to be a line drawn. Enough has to be enough at some point. Who are we saying is worth protecting if we let this continue? I choose the lives of these young black girls! I’m sick to my stomach! Let me also say this! There are more men guilty of these crimes! Lets make sure none of them slip through the cracks every again! You are no king because kings don’t treat queens like this! #RnBMoney #TheGeneral

A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on

3. Omarion

4. Ne-Yo

5. Jada Pinkett-Smith

6. Meek Mill

7. Chance The Rapper

