Meek Mill drew the ire of Kobe Bryant fans, and most people with general sense, due to a suspect lyric he dropped referencing the late, great NBA legend. But one man willing to give him a pass is former NBA point guard Kenny Smith.

In case you missed it, a track featuring Lil Baby appeared online and in the Philly rapper’s portion, he mentioned the “choppa” in reference to Kobe who died (along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people) in a helicopter crash in early 2020.

It didn’t go over well, and Meek even tried to defend it (“Y’all internet antics cannot stop me,” he even tweeted). Nevertheless, the Jet is willing to give him the benefit of a doubt.

“I’m a Meek Mill fan,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “I know that he’s a huge basketball fan, huge Kobe fan. Whatever he says, I’m always going to give Meek a pass.”

Smith added, “I always give Meek the benefit of the doubt. He has a track record that speaks pretty long and pretty positive in the past year.”

Don’t be surprised if the song is released with that line suddenly not being included. Even rappers should try to keep it classy when it comes to the passing of a legend.

However, as you can see in the gallery below, a lot of people ain’t trying to give Meek Mill anything but this slander.

Kenny Smith Willing To Give Meek Mill A Pass for Suspect Kobe Bryant Lyric was originally published on hiphopwired.com