Jordyn Woods Is Breaking Necks In Her Sundress [Photos]

Posted 20 hours ago

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty / Theo Wargo


Jordyn Woods has been soaking up in the California sun and had one quick reminder for everybody. Two words…sundress season!

Woods posted a picture of her enjoying the weather and dressed up looking beautiful in a red sundress. Now the summer might be canceled if this pandemic continues, but Woods refused not to show off some of her newest fits! Check out the infamous sundress thirst traps and some more photos from the lovely Jordyn Woods below.

1.

View this post on Instagram

just because 🤍✨

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

it’s all gucci babygirl ✨

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

no shoes were creased in the making of this 🤍

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

baby let it go and you gone miss it

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

can we do the distance?

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

quarantini 🥂

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

the only games I’ll be playin 😛

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

🥳

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Close