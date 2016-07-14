chrissy teigen , Demi Lovato , ellen degeneres
Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Celebrities Obsessed With Pokemon Go

Posted July 14, 2016

1. Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Celebrities Obsessed With Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is taking over the world! Just ask these celebrities. We rounded up a gallery of just a few of the famous names wrapped up in the phenomenon. From Chrissy Teigen to Wiz Khalifa, it’s just a matter of time before all of Hollywood is fighting to be “the very best like no one […]

2. Kendra Wilkinson

Be careful, Kendra.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy’s ready to go global.

4. Trevor Noah

Try not to look like a predator!

5. Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato

#OutOfHand

6. Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy’s new best friend takes a seat on his throne.

7. John Mayer

John Mayer

“YES I DO”

8. Kevin Jonas

We feel you, Kevin.

9. Ellen DeGeneres

Slow and steady wins the race!

10. Steve Aoki

“I have to walk thru fields in the Netherlands to get this f***ing weedle. #PokemonGO”

