1. Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Celebrities Obsessed With Pokemon Go

I know about the privacy issues wit Pokemon but fuck man. Nigga gotta catch em all. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 12, 2016

Pokemon Go is taking over the world! Just ask these celebrities. We rounded up a gallery of just a few of the famous names wrapped up in the phenomenon. From Chrissy Teigen to Wiz Khalifa, it’s just a matter of time before all of Hollywood is fighting to be “the very best like no one […]