For The Mamas: A Beautiful Mother’s Day Playlist You Want In Your Library

A Mother’s Day Music Playlist

This particular playlist highlights the love and strength of those special ladies who gave us life. As we approach Mother’s Day, we’re going to provide lists for those who are getting ready to visit or spend time with their mother, or are celebrating a first Mother’s Day themselves.  Some songs just put you in the most warm and fuzzy of moods, and  this playlist includes a few those.  Some tracks are meant specifically to make you feel strong and empowered in womanhood and motherhood, and there’s a few of those as well. Most importantly, Mother’s Day is inclusive of all who have unconventional parental relationships. If you are looking for a few songs to add to your library for this Mother’s Day, this is the vibe.

1. Queen Naija – Mama’s Hand

2. Lauryn Hill – Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You

3. Lauryn Hill – To Zion

4. Pharrell – Just A Cloud Away

5. Yael Naim – New Soul

6. JVKE – this is what falling in love feels like

7. Natasha Bedingfield – Pocketful of Sunshine

8. Beyoncé – Blue

9. Jhene Aiko – Promises

10. Adele – My Little Love

11. Kanye West – Hey Mama

12. Boyz 2 Men – A Song For Mama

13. Beyonce – Flawless (Remix) – Feat Nicki Minaj

14. Beyonce – Feeling Myself Feat Nicki Minaj

15. Whitney Houston – Greatest Love Of All

