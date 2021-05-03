Deez Nuts Trending On Twitter For Reasons We Haven’t Figured Out

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

If you’ve never been hit with a “Deez Nuts” joke in your lifetime, you either have awesome friends or you lived a rather dull existence void of laughter. Today, the Deez Nuts punchline of lore is trending on Twitter for reasons we’re still trying to determine.

Initially, we thought that Deez Nuts was the reemergence of Iowa man Brady C. Olson, who entered the 2016 presidential race under the name and became something of an Internet legend as a teenager. Today, Olson is around 20 or 21 years old and seemingly has kept a low profile since that big viral moment.

For the uninitiated, the Deez Nuts joke goes something like this:

“I Heard You Used To Work For BOFA”

“BOFA what?”

“BOFA DEEZ NUTS!”

Dr. Dre employed perhaps the earliest recorded use of the joke on his 1992 classic album The Chronic in an opening skit.

The joke hasn’t been around much in current times as one can actually see the punchline coming a mile away. Still, there are folks who find the joke hilarious as evidenced by the reaction from Twitter. We’ve got that listed out below.

Photo: Getty

