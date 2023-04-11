Dallas Wings Come Up in 2023 WNBA Draft

There’s a new girl in town, or five new girls rather! The Dallas Wings welcomed it’s latest teammates yesterday at the 2023 WNBA Draft held at Spring Studios in New York! The Dallas Wings walked away with three first-round picks, the most of any team, after a four-team trade to acquire guard Diamond DeShields earlier this year. All eyes were on the Wings after DFW hosted the record-breaking NCAA Final Four tournament, and we did not disappoint! Check out the newest players and lets give them a warm welcome to Dallas!

Round 1 (No. 3 overall, from Atlanta Dream) – Maddy Siegrist, forward, Villanova

Round 1 (5, from Phoenix Mercury) – Lou Lopez Sénéchal, guard/forward, Connecticut

Round 1 (11, from Chicago Sky) – Abby Meyers, guard, Maryland

Round 2 (19) – Ashley Joens, guard/forward, Iowa State

Round 3 (31) – Paige Robinson, guard, Illinois State

Data from USA Today