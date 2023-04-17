Dallas Stars Ready For The Stanley Cup

It’s been 3 years since the Dallas Stars made an appearance in the Stanley Cup, but all that changes this year as the Stars head to their first championship in over two decades! The Stars advanced last week after six straight wins including beating the St. Louis Blues 1-0 in their regular-season finale.

Rookie, Wyatt Johnston is working hard to keep his spot on the team and willing to give it his all saying, “We definitely know what’s at stake and know what the standings are like. We can only really control what we can control and that’s, you know, trying to win games.”

The Stars have appeared in the Stanley cup five times (1981,1991,1999, 2000, and 2020) and won the championship game in 1999 when they beat the Buffalo Sabres and won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top regular-season club for the second year in a row.

First year coach Pete DeBoer is excited to head to the Cup and was impressed by the Stars teamwork on the ice saying, “We took care of our business, did what we had to do.” Tonight they take on the No.2 seed Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center at 8:30 PM. Before the game, check out some of the greatest moments leading up to tonight’s game and in Dallas Stars history!