“The Eco Heritage Collection is part of The North Face and REI’s shared vision for sustainable design that reduces environmental impact.”

The Eco Nuptse Jacket, Eco Nuptse Vest, and Eco Mountain Jacket are all completely made from recycled fabrics. The North Faces aims to“preserve wild places for future generations of explorers,” the brand stated in a press release.

Here is the breakdown per The North Face:

All styles come in both women and men’s sizes and can be purchased exclusively on REI’s website. Also, you can also check out the Rewind Nature video series The North Face created to celebrate the collection’s release.

Hit the gallery below to see more detailed photos of the jackets.

Photos: The North Face

Classic Staples From The North Face Get New Life In Latest Eco Heritage Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

2. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

3. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

4. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

5. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

6. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

7. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

8. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

9. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

10. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face

11. The North Face Announces New Eco Heritage Collection Source:The North Face The North Face is proud to announce the launch of the new Eco Heritage Collection: three ‘90s classic icon products from The North Face, reimagined with a focus on sustainability to help preserve wild places for future generations of explorers. The collection is now available exclusively at REI. fashion,the north face