Clap For Him: Cassius’ Celebrates J. Cole’s Birthday With Our 10 Favorite Cole Tracks

Posted January 28, 2020

J. Cole

Like his mentor, Jay-Z rapped every day “A Star Is Born” on his album Blueprint 3, today is that day for one Jermaine Cole, graduate of the illustrious St. John’s University. Today (Jan.28), the rapper turned 35-years-old and to celebrate, we picked our favorite ten tracks from his extensive discography.

Trust us when we say it was hard to pick just ten bangers because Cole has so many hits ranging from his mixtapes down to studio efforts, but we managed to come to an agreement. From J. Cole’s first mixtape, 2007’s The Come Up all the way down to his last album, 2018’s KOD, the rapper way of Fayetteville, North Carolina never let us down lyrically. Hopping in the booth tearing up tracks with his powerful but at the same time smooth delivery, most of the time famously without needing a feature to do so.

Now, we know Cole has some really passionate fans, so we are issuing a disclaimer that this list is not a definitive one and just a matter of pure opinion. These tracks are the ones that just personally resonated with us, so you are more than welcomed to hit us with your list of J. Cole songs. Chances are very high that we won’t disagree with a single track on it either.

Hit the gallery to jam out to our favorite J. Cole records below.

1. J. Cole – Too Deep For The Intro

2. J. Cole – Villematic

3. J. Cole – Nobody’s Perfect

4. J. Cole – Power Trip ft. Miguel

5. J. Cole – Love Yourz

6. J Cole – Breakdown

7. J. Cole – 2 Face

8. Dollar & A Dream

9. J. Cole – Dreams

10. J. Cole – Let Nas Down

11. J. Cole – No Role Modelz

