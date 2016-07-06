Celebrities React To The Death Of Alton Sterling was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. The world is outraged after a video surfaced on Tuesday night of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana police officer shooting and killing an unarmed Black man who was selling CDs outside of a Food Mart. Sterling was shot multiple times in the chest and back and died immediately.
2. Zendaya was one of the first celebs to react on social media.
3. Diggy Simmons shared his feelings on Twitter.
4. NBA star John Wall simply tweeted Sterling’s name.
5. D.L Hughley spoke out on cops wearing body cams.
6. Activist Deray Mckesson shared his disbelief.
7. Samira Wiley wants the media to “Say His Name.”
8. Karrueche shared her condolences.
9. Amy Schumer sent her love.
10. NBA star Jeremy Lin expressed his frustration.
11. Angie Martinez expressed her shock.