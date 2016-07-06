alton sterling , America , death

Celebrities React To The Death Of Alton Sterling

Posted July 6, 2016

Celebrities React To The Death Of Alton Sterling was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. The world is outraged after a video surfaced on Tuesday night of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana police officer shooting and killing an unarmed Black man who was selling CDs outside of a Food Mart. Sterling was shot multiple times in the chest and back and died immediately.

The world is outraged after a video surfaced on Tuesday night of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana police officer shooting and killing an unarmed Black man who was selling CDs outside of a Food Mart. Sterling was shot multiple times in the chest and back and died immediately.

2. Zendaya was one of the first celebs to react on social media.

3. Diggy Simmons shared his feelings on Twitter.

4. NBA star John Wall simply tweeted Sterling’s name.

5. D.L Hughley spoke out on cops wearing body cams.

6. Activist Deray Mckesson shared his disbelief.

7. Samira Wiley wants the media to “Say His Name.”

8. Karrueche shared her condolences.

9. Amy Schumer sent her love.

10. NBA star Jeremy Lin expressed his frustration.

11. Angie Martinez expressed her shock.

Latest
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 9 hours ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 4 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close