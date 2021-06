97.9 The Beat did it BIG at the biggest Texas drive-In concert at Fair Park June 25th. Candy paint, Drop Tops and Texas Hip Hop celebrated Texas Hip-Hop and brought some of Texas most legendary Hip Hop artists for good times and good vibes in sunny South Dallas. Check out the Bun B., Z-Ro, Dorrough, Big Tuck Most memorable moments!

