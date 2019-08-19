CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

#BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym Motivation

Posted August 19, 2019

2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Mindy Small / Getty


Unless you’re been living under a rock, you should know that Normani is this summer’s new “It Girl.” And for good reason.

When she dropped her dope “Motivation” video, an ode to 2000s video past, we all got to see how she is the next big thing. That, and her athletic body is utterly amazing, most importantly dem thighs.

 

So how does the 23-year-old singer get so toned?

She told Modeliste back in 2016 that she doesn’t get too bogged down at the gym, she prefers getting her cardio on stage.

Well, considering my busy schedule, I never really get the opportunity to physically get in the gym. I would say my workout regime would be every night on stage performing hour long sets,” she said.

Adding, “That can be pretty tiring. After I get off stage, I honestly feel like I was at the gym for a good hour, so that kind of makes up for it!”

Well, whatever she does to look for great, we bow down to her. Here are 15 times Normani has motivated us to do those extra reps in barre class!

#BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym Motivation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Hakuna Matata

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

you gotta strut like you mean it free your mind

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

I need somebody who can take control

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

feeling like brandy in the cinderella movie

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

souuuuuuul train

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

1996

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

🎆

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

🌪

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

BET AWARDS 18

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

when it feels so good but it’s bad for you 💔

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

76 in December

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

5/31/96

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

honey I’m home

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

15.

Latest
12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Sony Has An Ally Spider-Man Fight In Stan…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 3 days ago
08.23.19
21 items
Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay
 3 days ago
08.23.19
55 items
“Power” Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
08.23.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 5 days ago
08.21.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 6 days ago
08.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close