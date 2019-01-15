Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston (PHOTOS)

1. WHITNEY HOUSTON IN CONCERT IN BERCYSource:Getty
WHITNEY HOUSTON IN CONCERT IN BERCY (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
2. Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011Source:Getty
Singer Whitney Houston attends the 21st Annual American Music Awards on February 7, 1994 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
3. Whitney Houston Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXVSource:Getty
TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem during the pregame show at Super Bowl XXV while tens of thousands of football fans wave tiny American flags in an incredible outburst of patriotism during the Persian Gulf War on 01/27/1991. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
4. Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011Source:Getty
Singer Mariah Carey and singer Whitney Houston attend the 15th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 10, 1998 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.
5. ArraySource:WENN
***File Photo***n* WHITNEY HOUSTON DEAD AT 48nEmbattled soul superstar WHITNEY HOUSTON has died at the age of 48.nThe singer passed away on Saturday afternoon (11Feb12), according to Associated Press reports.nThe 48 year old was on the verge of a film and music comeback after a decade spent battling drug issues and bad press as her marriage to Bobby Brown crumbled. The couple divorced in 2007.nHouston was among the world’s biggest stars and most famous voices at the height of her career in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when she scored hit after hit with songs like How Will I Know, The Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Saving All My Love For You.nShe also hit the top of the world’s pop charts with her rendition of Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You from the soundtrack to blockbuster movie The Bodyguard, in which she starred alongside Kevin Costner.nBy the turn of the new century, however, the hits had all but dried up and Houston started to become better known for her erratic behaviour as drug abuse stories swirled around her and Brown.nShe eventually confessed to abusing cocaine, marijuana and other drugs in a bizarre 2002 TV interview with U.S. newswoman Diane Sawyer, in which she famously declared “Crack is whack!” – a statement which turned her into a laughing stock among TV comedians for years.nShe twice checked into rehab and declared she was drug-free in 2010 when she sat down for a ratings-busting primetime TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.nThe daughter of gospel singer Cissy Houston and the cousin of Dionne Warwick, Houston possessed one of the most amazing pop voices ever and she began her career as a back-up singer before music mogul Clive Davis became her longtime mentor.nDavis never waivered in his support for the superstar and he was behind her when she launched a comeback in 2008 with the album I Look to You, which took the singer back to the top of the charts.nBut more bad press was to come as she promoted the album – she sounded off-key and raspy during a U.S. TV concert and she further failed to win over fans as world tour dates were cancelled following walk-outs at early shows and mass critical attacks on her talents. Houston blamed illness for the concert cancellations but the media and fans feared she had lost her once-golden voice, which had been ravaged by years of drug abuse.nA multiple Grammy Awards winner, she also found success on the big screen in films like Waiting to Exhale and The Preacher’s Wife, and Houston was working on a new film, titled Sparkle, with Jordin Sparks at the time of her death. It is believed her scenes were completed. Unconfirmed reports suggest she was in talks to join the judging panel on The X Factor.nThe cause of Houston’s death has not been disclosed. (KL/WNWC&WN/MT)nnnWhitney Houstonn2007 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party held at the Beverly Hilton HotelnLos Angeles, California – 10.02.07n***NO USA SALES***
6. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy’s 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Singer Whitney Houston (L) and her daughter Bobbi Kristina arrive at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
7. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy’s 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen – ShowSource:Getty
Singers Whitney Houston (L) and Dionne Warwick performs onstage at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)
8. 11/11/96 Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington in the new movie ‘The Preachers Wife’Source:Getty
11/11/96 Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington in the new movie 'The Preachers Wife'
9. 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Press RoomSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – MARCH 26: Singer Luther Vandross and singer Whitney Houston attend the 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on March 26, 1999 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
10. Screening of Walt Disney Television & ABC Present ‘Cinderella’Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD – OCTOBER 13: Singer Whitney Houston, singer Brandy and singer Bobby Brown attend the Screening of Walt Disney Television & ABC Present 'Cinderella' on October 13, 1997 at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
11. Second Annual Billboard Music Awards – Press RoomSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CA – DECEMBER 3: Singer Whitney Houston attends the Second Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991 at The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica Air Center in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
12. Eighth Annual American Cinema Awards – Press RoomSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 12: Singer Whitney Houston attends the Eighth Annual American Cinema Awards on January 12, 1991 Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
13. 28th Annual Grammy Awards – Press RoomSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 25: Singer Whitney Houston attends the 28th Annual Grammy Awards on February 25, 1986 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
14. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy’s 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen – ArrivalsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Whitney Houston (L) and her daughter Bobbi Kristina arrive at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
15. BET’s ‘Celebration Of Gospel’ – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Whitney Houston and Kim Burrell perform at the Celebration of Gospel on December 11, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
16. Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011Source:Getty
Singer Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown attend the Fourth Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 1993 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
17. A file picture taken on May 18, 1988 inSource:Getty
A file picture taken on May 18, 1988 in Paris shows US singer Whitney Houston performing at the POPB (Bercy hall). Grammy-winning pop legend and actress Whitney Houston, 48, was found dead on February 11, 2012 in a Beverly Hills hotel, police said. AFP PHOTO BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/GettyImages)
18. Whitney Houston Performs At Arena NurnbergerSource:Getty
NUREMBERG, GERMANY – MAY 27: Whitney Houston performs on stage at Arena Nurnberger on May 27, 2010 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Bernd Mueller/Redferns)
Album cover for One Wish