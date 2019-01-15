whitney houston

Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston (PHOTOS)

Posted January 15, 2019

1. WHITNEY HOUSTON IN CONCERT IN BERCY

WHITNEY HOUSTON IN CONCERT IN BERCY Source:Getty

WHITNEY HOUSTON IN CONCERT IN BERCY (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) vertical,photography,1990-1999,whitney houston,human interest,performing arts event,palais omnisport de paris bercy,bercy

2. Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011 Source:Getty

Singer Whitney Houston attends the 21st Annual American Music Awards on February 7, 1994 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,singer,city of los angeles,whitney houston,shrine auditorium,american music awards

3. Whitney Houston Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXV

Whitney Houston Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXV Source:Getty

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem during the pregame show at Super Bowl XXV while tens of thousands of football fans wave tiny American flags in an incredible outburst of patriotism during the Persian Gulf War on 01/27/1991. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images) microphone,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,awe,sport,abundance,flag,1990-1999,whitney houston,gulf coast states,american football – sport,nfl,shouting,waving,patriotism,singing,small,fan – enthusiast,headband,buffalo bills,new york giants,tracksuit,national anthem,tampa,pre game,super bowl xxv,stage – performance space,white color,florida – us state,nfc east,persian gulf

4. Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011 Source:Getty

Singer Mariah Carey and singer Whitney Houston attend the 15th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 10, 1998 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,singer,whitney houston,annual event,amphitheater,mtv video music awards,mariah carey,universal,universal city

5. Array

Array Source:WENN

***File Photo***n* WHITNEY HOUSTON DEAD AT 48nEmbattled soul superstar WHITNEY HOUSTON has died at the age of 48.nThe singer passed away on Saturday afternoon (11Feb12), according to Associated Press reports.nThe 48 year old was on the verge of a film and music comeback after a decade spent battling drug issues and bad press as her marriage to Bobby Brown crumbled. The couple divorced in 2007.nHouston was among the world’s biggest stars and most famous voices at the height of her career in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when she scored hit after hit with songs like How Will I Know, The Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Saving All My Love For You.nShe also hit the top of the world’s pop charts with her rendition of Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You from the soundtrack to blockbuster movie The Bodyguard, in which she starred alongside Kevin Costner.nBy the turn of the new century, however, the hits had all but dried up and Houston started to become better known for her erratic behaviour as drug abuse stories swirled around her and Brown.nShe eventually confessed to abusing cocaine, marijuana and other drugs in a bizarre 2002 TV interview with U.S. newswoman Diane Sawyer, in which she famously declared “Crack is whack!” – a statement which turned her into a laughing stock among TV comedians for years.nShe twice checked into rehab and declared she was drug-free in 2010 when she sat down for a ratings-busting primetime TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.nThe daughter of gospel singer Cissy Houston and the cousin of Dionne Warwick, Houston possessed one of the most amazing pop voices ever and she began her career as a back-up singer before music mogul Clive Davis became her longtime mentor.nDavis never waivered in his support for the superstar and he was behind her when she launched a comeback in 2008 with the album I Look to You, which took the singer back to the top of the charts.nBut more bad press was to come as she promoted the album – she sounded off-key and raspy during a U.S. TV concert and she further failed to win over fans as world tour dates were cancelled following walk-outs at early shows and mass critical attacks on her talents. Houston blamed illness for the concert cancellations but the media and fans feared she had lost her once-golden voice, which had been ravaged by years of drug abuse.nA multiple Grammy Awards winner, she also found success on the big screen in films like Waiting to Exhale and The Preacher’s Wife, and Houston was working on a new film, titled Sparkle, with Jordin Sparks at the time of her death. It is believed her scenes were completed. Unconfirmed reports suggest she was in talks to join the judging panel on The X Factor.nThe cause of Houston’s death has not been disclosed. (KL/WNWC&WN/MT)nnnWhitney Houstonn2007 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party held at the Beverly Hilton HotelnLos Angeles, California – 10.02.07n***NO USA SALES***

6. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy’s 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen – Arrivals

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Arrivals Source:Getty

Singer Whitney Houston (L) and her daughter Bobbi Kristina arrive at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,singer,california,females,daughter,whitney houston,beverly hills,award,gala,the beverly hilton hotel,respect,industry,grammy awards,icon,saluting,53rd grammy awards,david geffen,bobbi kristina brown

7. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy’s 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen – Show

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show Source:Getty

Singers Whitney Houston (L) and Dionne Warwick performs onstage at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,singer,california,whitney houston,beverly hills,award,gala,the beverly hilton hotel,respect,industry,grammy awards,icon,saluting,53rd grammy awards,dionne warwick,david geffen

8. 11/11/96 Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington in the new movie ‘The Preachers Wife’

11/11/96 Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington in the new movie 'The Preachers Wife' Source:Getty

11/11/96 Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington in the new movie ‘The Preachers Wife’ full length,arts culture and entertainment,film,geographical locations,whitney houston,denzel washington,”the preachers wife”

9. 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Press Room

13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 26: Singer Luther Vandross and singer Whitney Houston attend the 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on March 26, 1999 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,singer,california,city of los angeles,whitney houston,award,annual event,shrine auditorium,soul train music awards,luther vandross,soul music

10. Screening of Walt Disney Television & ABC Present ‘Cinderella’

Screening of Walt Disney Television & ABC Present 'Cinderella' Source:Getty

HOLLYWOOD – OCTOBER 13: Singer Whitney Houston, singer Brandy and singer Bobby Brown attend the Screening of Walt Disney Television & ABC Present ‘Cinderella’ on October 13, 1997 at Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,television show,singer,california,hollywood – california,1990-1999,whitney houston,bobby brown – singer,mann theaters,brandy norwood,grauman’s chinese theater,cinderella,abc present,screening of walt disney

11. Second Annual Billboard Music Awards – Press Room

Second Annual Billboard Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CA – DECEMBER 3: Singer Whitney Houston attends the Second Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991 at The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica Air Center in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,music,singer,center,california,whitney houston,award,annual event,wind,second,billboard,santa monica,barker hangar

12. Eighth Annual American Cinema Awards – Press Room

Eighth Annual American Cinema Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 12: Singer Whitney Houston attends the Eighth Annual American Cinema Awards on January 12, 1991 Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,music,film industry,headshot,singer,california,whitney houston,beverly hills,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,american,hotel,eighth

13. 28th Annual Grammy Awards – Press Room

28th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 25: Singer Whitney Houston attends the 28th Annual Grammy Awards on February 25, 1986 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,music,singer,california,city of los angeles,1980-1989,whitney houston,award,annual event,archival,shrine,auditorium,grammy awards

14. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy’s 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen – Arrivals

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Arrivals Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Whitney Houston (L) and her daughter Bobbi Kristina arrive at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,headshot,singer,california,females,daughter,whitney houston,beverly hills,gala,the beverly hilton hotel,respect,industry,grammy awards,icon,saluting,53rd grammy awards,david geffen,bobbi kristina brown

15. BET’s ‘Celebration Of Gospel’ – Inside

BET's 'Celebration Of Gospel' - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Whitney Houston and Kim Burrell perform at the Celebration of Gospel on December 11, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,theatrical performance,television show,performance,california,city of los angeles,whitney houston,kim burrell,celebration of gospel

16. Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011 Source:Getty

Singer Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown attend the Fourth Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 1993 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,film industry,singer,whitney houston,bobby brown – singer,amphitheater,four,universal,universal city,billboard music awards

17. A file picture taken on May 18, 1988 in

A file picture taken on May 18, 1988 in Source:Getty

A file picture taken on May 18, 1988 in Paris shows US singer Whitney Houston performing at the POPB (Bercy hall). Grammy-winning pop legend and actress Whitney Houston, 48, was found dead on February 11, 2012 in a Beverly Hills hotel, police said. AFP PHOTO BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/GettyImages) vertical,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,paris – france,music,concert,performance,singer,women,whitney houston,picture,palais omnisport de paris bercy,filing

18. Whitney Houston Performs At Arena Nurnberger

Whitney Houston Performs At Arena Nurnberger Source:Getty

NUREMBERG, GERMANY – MAY 27: Whitney Houston performs on stage at Arena Nurnberger on May 27, 2010 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Bernd Mueller/Redferns) people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,topics,topix,bestof,music,performance,stage,event,germany,nuremberg,whitney houston,live event,arena nurnberger

19. Whitney Houston One Wish

Whitney Houston One Wish Source:Sony Music

Album cover for One Wish whitney houston

