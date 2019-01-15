Master P

Black History Month 2019: Master P (PHOTOS)

Posted January 15, 2019

1. VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers – Arrivals

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals Source:Getty

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Master P arrives to VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,arrival,portrait,headshot,california,sunglasses,hollywood – california,vh1,master p,honor,paramount studios,paramount pictures,hip-hop

2. Nick Cannon Hosts ‘Family Day’

Nick Cannon Hosts 'Family Day' Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CA – OCTOBER 06: Rapper and actor Master P (aka Percy Robert Miller) arrives at ‘Family Day’ hosted by Nick Cannon at Santa Monica Pier on October 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,family,usa,hosting,looking at camera,arrival,actor,rapper,california,day,master p,santa monica,nick cannon,family day

3. Usher & College Boyys Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’

Usher & College Boyys Visit BET's '106 & Park' Source:Getty

NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Rapper Master P visits BET’s ‘106 & Park’ at BET Studios on March 24, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,rapper,radio,theatrical performance,television show,106 & park,bet studios,visit,master p

4. 2013 BET Experience – BET Revealed Seminars

2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Maser P attends the BET Revealed Seminars during the 2013 BET Experience at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for BET) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,gambling,master p,la live,maser p

5. Lifetime Television’s ‘Megachurch Murder’ Premiere Screening

Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Rappers Romeo Miller aka Lil Romeo (L), Master P (C) and family attend the Lifetime Television’s ‘Megachurch Murder’ premiere screening held at the Harmony Gold Theatre on January 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,family,usa,movie,film industry,california,city of los angeles,premiere,master p,romeo – rapper,harmony gold theatre,lifetime television,2015,megachurch murder,rappers romeo miller

6. Lifetime Television’s ‘Megachurch Murder’ Premiere Screening

Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Rapper Master P attends the Lifetime Television’s ‘Megachurch Murder’ premiere screening held at the Harmony Gold Theatre on January 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,rapper,movie,film industry,headshot,california,city of los angeles,premiere,master p,harmony gold theatre,lifetime television,2015,megachurch murder

