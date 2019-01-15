berry gordy

Black History Month 2019: Berry Gordy (PHOTOS)

Posted January 15, 2019

1. “The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television”

"The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television" Source:WENN

“The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television” at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 25, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA actor,music,actress,entertainment,television,photograph,celebrity,tv,red carpet,”beverly hills”,””the paley honors: a gala tribute to music on television””,”beverly wilshire hotel”,”berry gordy”

2. American Music Awards 2017 Press Room

American Music Awards 2017 Press Room Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2017 Press Room held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. red carpet

3. The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge – Arrivals

The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Arrivals Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CA- JANUARY 25: Founder of Motown Records Berry Gordy (L) and singer/musician Smokey Robinson attend the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Lucian Grainge at The Beverly Hilton on January 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,music,singer,california,city of los angeles,beverly hills,gala,the beverly hilton hotel,respect,industry,pre party,grammy awards,smokey robinson,saluting,industry icons,berry gordy jr.,56th grammy awards,lucian grainge,salute to industry icons honoring lucian grainge,motown records,founder of motown records

4. 12th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 1997

12th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 1997 Source:Getty

Berry Gordy Jr. of Motown Records (2nd L) with Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson (at podium), Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and Jackie Jackson of The Jackson 5, inductees (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,1990-1999,michael jackson,jermaine jackson,jackie jackson,rock & roll hall of fame,tito jackson,marlon jackson,jackson 5,berry gordy jr.,inductee,motown records,:20:00 pm

5. Opening Night of ‘Born For This’ – Arrivals

Opening Night of 'Born For This' - Arrivals Source:WENN

Opening Night of ‘Born For This’ – Arrivals red carpet

6. 2014 Carousel Of Hope Ball Presented By Mercedes-Benz – VIP Area

2014 Carousel Of Hope Ball Presented By Mercedes-Benz - VIP Area Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 11: Berry Gordy and Natalie Cole attend the 2014 Carousel Of Hope Ball Presented By Mercedez-Benz at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,the beverly hilton hotel,natalie cole,carousel of hope,berry gordy jr.,presented by,beverly hills – california,mercedez-benz

7. Songwriters 48th Annual Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards

Songwriters 48th Annual Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Source:WENN

Songwriters 48th Annual Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel – Red Carpet Arrivals red carpet

8. Friends of Fuller B. Gordy 10th Annual Strikefest

Friends of Fuller B. Gordy 10th Annual Strikefest Source:WENN

Friends of Fuller B. Gordy 10th Annual Strikefest event

