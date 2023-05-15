Arlington Renegades Win XFL Championship!

The Arlington Renegades are the first hometown sports team to bring a trophy to the DFW this season winning the XFL Championship game on Saturday in San Antonio! They upset the D.C. Defenders 35-26 during a tough season where spectators didn’t expect them to pull through after a rough 4-6 start coming into the playoffs.

Quarterback Luis Perez led the Renegades to victory telling ESPN , “Unbelievable opportunity, man. I can’t thank you guys (the XFL) enough for this opportunity. I mean, there’s guys at home that are wishing for this opportunity. Shoot, these leagues didn’t exist back then, and now with this opportunity, shoot this is it man, we’re all excited.”

Since the XFL’s first creation in 2001 by WWF superstar Dick Emerson, the league has had its shares of up ands downs in maintaining relevancy. The first games reached 15 million viewers according to Bleacher Report but after its relaunch in 2020 struggled to keep that same momentum. Three years later, and now all eyes are on the the XFL Renegades as they celebrate their very first championship win!