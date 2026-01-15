Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor). AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.
Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”
Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green
Symbol: Ivy Leaf
1. Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and the dynamic host of the “Tamron Hall Show.” Her career spans decades of groundbreaking reporting and powerful storytelling. Tamron’s dedication to giving a voice to the voiceless and her relentless pursuit of truth make her an inspiring addition to our sorority.
2. Tembi Locke
Tembi Locke is a New York Times best-selling author, actor, entrepreneur, TV producer/writer, and podcaster. Her memoir, “From Scratch,” has touched the hearts of many, and her multifaceted career showcases her versatility and passion.
3. Attica Locke
Attica Locke is a New York Times best-selling author and an accomplished TV writer and producer. Her novels, deeply rooted in social justice themes, have captivated readers and critics alike. Attica’s work in television continues to push boundaries, bringing diverse and compelling narratives to the screen.
4. Phylicia Rashad
5. Loretta Devine
6. Wanda Sykes
7. Toni Morrison
8. Cathy Hughes
9. Lynn Whitfield
10. Gladys Knight
11. Vice President Kamala Harris
12. Maya Angelou
Original Chapter: Honorary
13. Erica Campbell
Original Chapter: Honorary
14. Brandy
Original Chapter: Honorary
15. Iyanla Vanzant
Original Chapter: Honorary
16. Yolanda Adams
Original Chapter: Honorary
17. Alicia Keys
Original Chapter: Honorary
18. Yvette Nicole Brown
Original Chapter: Delta Pi
19. Vanessa Bell Calloway
Original Chapter: Delta Phi
20. Roxie Roker
Original Chapter: Alpha
21. Jamilah Lemieux
Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega
22. Donda West
Original Chapter: Alpha Eta
23. Yvette Lee Bowser
Original Chapter: Xi Beta
24. Marjorie Vincent-Tripp
Original Chapter: Beta
25. Shamari DeVoe
Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega
26. Cassandra Wilson
Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega
27. Sunny Hostin
Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega
28. Star Jones
Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta
29. Katherine Johnson
Original Chapter: Nu
30. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega
31. Lisa Borders
Original Chapter: Iota Mu
32. Althea Gibson
Original Chapter: Beta Alpha
33. A’ja Wilson
Original Chapter: Theta Gamma
34. Marla Gibbs
Original Chapter: Honorary
35. Nichelle Nichols
Original Chapter: Honorary
36. Jo Marie Payton
Original Chapter: Honorary
37. Jada Pinkett Smith
Original Chapter: Honorary
38. Tika Sumpter
Original Chapter: Honorary
39. Regina Taylor
Original Chapter: Kappa Mu
40. Alice Walker
Original Chapter: Honorary
41. Ava DuVernay
Original Chapter: Honorary
42. Ella Fitzgerald
Original Chapter: Honorary
43. Jessye Norman
Original Chapter: Honorary
44. Coretta Scott King
Original Chapter: Honorary
45. Dr. Bernice King
Dr. Bernice King Original Chapter: Kappa Omega
46. Rosa Parks
Original Chapter: Honorary
47. C. Delores Tucker
Original Chapter: Honorary
48. Suzanne De Passe
Original Chapter: Honorary
49. Mae Jemison
Original Chapter: Honorary
