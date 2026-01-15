Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc

1. Tamron Hall Source: Getty Tamron Hall is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and the dynamic host of the “Tamron Hall Show.” Her career spans decades of groundbreaking reporting and powerful storytelling. Tamron’s dedication to giving a voice to the voiceless and her relentless pursuit of truth make her an inspiring addition to our sorority.

2. Tembi Locke Source: Getty Tembi Locke is a New York Times best-selling author, actor, entrepreneur, TV producer/writer, and podcaster. Her memoir, “From Scratch,” has touched the hearts of many, and her multifaceted career showcases her versatility and passion.

3. Attica Locke Source: Getty Attica Locke is a New York Times best-selling author and an accomplished TV writer and producer. Her novels, deeply rooted in social justice themes, have captivated readers and critics alike. Attica’s work in television continues to push boundaries, bringing diverse and compelling narratives to the screen.

4. Phylicia Rashad

5. Loretta Devine

6. Wanda Sykes

7. Toni Morrison

8. Cathy Hughes

9. Lynn Whitfield

10. Gladys Knight

11. Vice President Kamala Harris

12. Maya Angelou Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

13. Erica Campbell Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

14. Brandy Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

15. Iyanla Vanzant Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

16. Yolanda Adams Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

17. Alicia Keys Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

18. Yvette Nicole Brown Source: Getty Original Chapter: Delta Pi

19. Vanessa Bell Calloway Source: Getty Original Chapter: Delta Phi

20. Roxie Roker Source: Getty Original Chapter: Alpha

21. Jamilah Lemieux Source: Getty Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega

22. Donda West Source: Getty Original Chapter: Alpha Eta

23. Yvette Lee Bowser Source: Getty Original Chapter: Xi Beta

24. Marjorie Vincent-Tripp Source: Getty Original Chapter: Beta

25. Shamari DeVoe Source: Getty Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega

26. Cassandra Wilson Source: Getty Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega

27. Sunny Hostin Source: Getty Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega

28. Star Jones Source: Getty Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta

29. Katherine Johnson Source: Getty Original Chapter: Nu

30. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Source: Getty Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega

31. Lisa Borders Source: Getty Original Chapter: Iota Mu

32. Althea Gibson Source: Getty Original Chapter: Beta Alpha

33. A’ja Wilson Source: Getty Original Chapter: Theta Gamma

34. Marla Gibbs Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

35. Nichelle Nichols Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

36. Jo Marie Payton Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

37. Jada Pinkett Smith Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

38. Tika Sumpter Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

39. Regina Taylor Source: Getty Original Chapter: Kappa Mu

40. Alice Walker Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

41. Ava DuVernay Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

42. Ella Fitzgerald Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

43. Jessye Norman Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

44. Coretta Scott King Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

45. Dr. Bernice King Source: Getty Dr. Bernice King Original Chapter: Kappa Omega

46. Rosa Parks Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

47. C. Delores Tucker Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

48. Suzanne De Passe Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary