Black History Month

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc

Published on January 15, 2026
Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor).  AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.

Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”

Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green

Symbol: Ivy Leaf

1. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall
Source: Getty

Tamron Hall is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and the dynamic host of the “Tamron Hall Show.” Her career spans decades of groundbreaking reporting and powerful storytelling. Tamron’s dedication to giving a voice to the voiceless and her relentless pursuit of truth make her an inspiring addition to our sorority.

2. Tembi Locke

Tembi Locke
Source: Getty

Tembi Locke is a New York Times best-selling author, actor, entrepreneur, TV producer/writer, and podcaster. Her memoir, “From Scratch,” has touched the hearts of many, and her multifaceted career showcases her versatility and passion.

3. Attica Locke

Attica Locke
Source: Getty

Attica Locke is a New York Times best-selling author and an accomplished TV writer and producer. Her novels, deeply rooted in social justice themes, have captivated readers and critics alike. Attica’s work in television continues to push boundaries, bringing diverse and compelling narratives to the screen.

4. Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

5. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine

6. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes

7. Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison

8. Cathy Hughes

Cathy Hughes

9. Lynn Whitfield

Lynn Whitfield

10. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

11. Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris

12. Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

13. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

14. Brandy

Brandy
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

15. Iyanla Vanzant

Iyanla Vanzant
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

16. Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

17. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

18. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Pi

19. Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Phi

20. Roxie Roker

Roxie Roker
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha

21. Jamilah Lemieux

Jamilah Lemieux
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega

22. Donda West

Donda West
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Eta

23. Yvette Lee Bowser

Yvette Lee Bowser
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Xi Beta

24. Marjorie Vincent-Tripp

Marjorie Vincent-Tripp
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Beta

25. Shamari DeVoe

Shamari DeVoe
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega

26. Cassandra Wilson

Cassandra Wilson
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega

27. Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega

28. Star Jones

Star Jones
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta

29. Katherine Johnson

Katherine Johnson
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Nu

30. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega

31. Lisa Borders

Lisa Borders
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Iota Mu

32. Althea Gibson

Althea Gibson
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Alpha

33. A’ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Theta Gamma

34. Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

35. Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

36. Jo Marie Payton

Jo Marie Payton
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

 

37. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

 

38. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

 

39. Regina Taylor

Regina Taylor
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Kappa Mu

40. Alice Walker

Alice Walker
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

41. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

42. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

43. Jessye Norman

Jessye Norman
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

44. Coretta Scott King

Coretta Scott King
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

45. Dr. Bernice King

Dr. Bernice King
Source: Getty

Dr. Bernice King Original Chapter: Kappa Omega

46. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

47. C. Delores Tucker

C. Delores Tucker
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

48. Suzanne De Passe

Suzanne De Passe
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

49. Mae Jemison

Mae Jemison
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc was originally published on woldcnews.com

