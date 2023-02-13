All The Hype From Super Bowl LVII

Since 1967 American football fans have anticipated the annual Super Bowl Playoff Game to crown the NFL’s best team in the league! This year the trophy went home to the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35! The game was close throughout all four quarters leading up to the last two minutes when the Eagles James Bradberry was flagged for a defensive hold. In that moment, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker finished the win with a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining!
The game also brought many historic moments like Sheryl Lee Ralph singing Lift Every Voice and Sing during it’s anniversary and Dak Prescott winning Man of the Year! There was also many celebrities appearances like Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, Cardi B, Kevin Hart, and more! See below for all the hype yesterday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ for Super Bowl LVII!
1. Getting The Field Ready!
2. First All Woman Aviation Squad to Pilot Super Bowl Flyover
Who Runs The World? Girls! For the first time in history an all woman flight crew piloted the Super Bowl flyover to commemorate 50 years of women in aviation! According to USA Today, “The flyover is all Navy aircraft and will be made up of two F/A-18F Super Hornets, one E/A-18 Growler and one F-35C Lightning II. Crew includes LT Caitie Perkowski (Super Hornet), LT Arielle Ash (Super Hornet), LT Saree Moreno (Super Hornet), Naomi Ngalle (Super Hornet), LT Peggy Dente (Growler), LT Lyndsay Evans (Growler) and LT Jacqueline Drew (Lightning II).”
3. Life Every Voice and Sing By The Original Dreamgirl
Before the game Abbot Elementary fans got a chance to see Sheryl Lee Ralph, who also played the step-mom in Moesha, sing Lift Every Voice and Sing! This moment was so special because it also marks the very first time the black national anthem was sung in public over 123 years ago today!
The song was first sung by 500 children at the Stanton School in Jacksonville, Florida to celebrate of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on February 12, 1900.
4. We Need A Shot Of Tennessee Whiskey After This Performance!
5. Ignore The Haters Dak!
Prescott has officially become the 4th Dallas Cowboy to receive the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award following Roger Staubach (1978) Troy Aikman (1997), and former teammate Jason Witten (2012).
According to NFL.com, along with his Faith Fight Finish foundation, ” Prescott donated $1 million to improve police training and address systemic racism following the killing of George Floyd in 2020. During the spring of 2022, Prescott succeeded Staubach and joined Aikman as the co-chair of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala, which annually serves as a fundraiser for research and pediatric cancer in North Texas and throughout the country. Furthermore, Prescott partnered with fellow 2022 WPMOTY nominee Solomon Thomas of the New York Jets’ The Defensive Line to provide suicide prevention training for teachers.”
6. Dak Prescott M.O.T.Y. Speech
7. “The Offests” Ready For Rih!
8. The Bad Gyal Shows Off Her Belly
9. It’s The Inclusivity For Us!
10. Chiefs Bring It Home!
11. Not Blue Ivy Knowing Her Angles
12. The Eagles Fans Hate Everybody
13. 3’s Up For Damar Hamlin
14. Get Ready For Super Bowl LVIII
