All The Hype From Super Bowl LVII

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Since 1967 American football fans have anticipated the annual Super Bowl Playoff Game to crown the NFL’s best team in the league! This year the trophy went home to the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35! The game was close throughout all four quarters leading up to the last two minutes when the Eagles James Bradberry was flagged for a defensive hold. In that moment, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker finished the win with a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining!

The game also brought many historic moments like Sheryl Lee Ralph singing Lift Every Voice and Sing during it’s anniversary and Dak Prescott winning Man of the Year! There was also many celebrities appearances like Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, Cardi B, Kevin Hart, and more! See below for all the hype yesterday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ for Super Bowl LVII!