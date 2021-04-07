Advice From The Beauty Experts: How To Get Your Melanin Ready For Spring

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

When the temperatures begin to shift from cool to warm as spring approaches, it can easily feel like a breath of fresh air. That’s because the risk of dealing with super dry and rough skin becomes less likely. However, the shift in temperature doesn’t mean you should neglect your skincare needs.

Warmer weather is undoubtedly gentler on your skin, as long as you keep these key factors in mind. For starters, the spring and summer seasons increase the oil production of your skin, which can leave you with an shiny complexion. Plus, prolonged sun exposure can wreak havoc on your complexion. Think uneven skin tone, dark spots and the worst case scenario: sun damage that can lead to cancer.

While most take time to debate the most effective skincare routine for the warmer months, Dr.Hope Mitchell, board-certified dermatologist and Founder & CEO of Mitchell Dermatology, believes that getting your spring beauty routine together is simple.

“With warmer weather quickly approaching, I say out with the old and in with the new – and get your glow on!” she shares. “Every skin type can benefit from a tailored or customized skin care routine. Transitioning a skincare routine from one season to the next is advisable, but the foundational principles still remain – cleanse, moisturize, sun protection. With warmer weather, skin care routines commonly incorporate more exfoliation to remove the winter dullness and dryness and bring the glow back. Skin care routines commonly incorporate more exfoliation to remove the winter dullness and dryness and bring the glow back. Scrubs, Glycolic Acid, Antioxidants and Retinol may be better tolerated during the warmer season.”

Although there has been talk in the Black community that we don’t need sunscreen, that couldn’t be further from the truth. According to Dr.Mitchell, melanin-rich skin types are unfortunately more susceptible to hyperpigmentation and prolonged exposure to the sun can make things worse.

“Consider increasing your SPF to at least 50+, while assuring the products offer broad-spectrum protection – key to ensuring adequate sun protection in the spring and summer,” she notes. “Incorporate antioxidants like vitamin C and E. Topical antioxidants like vitamin C can donate electrons to stabilize the free radicals and decrease sun damage. I also recommend incorporating lighter weight tinted SPF moisturizers for day to day activities that may be more indoors and investing in a broad spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen to protect the skin and to prevent hyperpigmentation and sun damage, especially when outdoors.”

Stress can also alter the state of your skin. ”If you’re not sleeping enough it can cause your skin to develop wrinkles, lose its elasticity, increase inflammation which then leads to flare-ups in conditions like acne, psoriasis, and even eczema,” Dr.Alicia Barba board-certified Dermatologist and Founder of Barba Dermatology and Skin Clinic said. “Don’t forget, skin repairs itself when we sleep. That’s why I recommend them to make sure they’re getting at least 8 hours of sleep every day. I also recommend engaging in activities that aid with stress relief.”

No matter which route you decide to take with your spring skincare regimen, how you wear masks can change the game when it comes to your skin health as well. “Cotton masks tend to absorb moisture and dry out your face,” Breanna Seward esthetician of Natural Bella Skincare explained. “I recommend utilizing washable silk masks. Or disposing your medical masks after each use.”

Echoing Dr.Mitchell and Breanna’s words, Toronto-based esthetician Anika Bodden also highlighted tips for dealing with face masks. “Try avoiding touching your face as much as possible and use a clean mask anytime you are going out,” she said. “Wash cloth and silk masks daily since there is a chance of breakouts with the friction, sweat, and bacteria from our noses and mouths. There are a lot of treatments on the market right now to help treat “maskne” and keeping your skin barrier intact with a great routine will also help immensely.”

Wondering which products should be on your radar to get your spring skincare game in order? Keep reading for five product recommendations from four dermatologists and estheticians.

