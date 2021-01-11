A Gallery of Boots And Bops: Celebrating 50 Years of Mary J. Blige

What a momentous occasion it is to celebrate 50 years of the multi-talented artist, actress and philanthropist Mary J. Blige with an ode to her fabulous boots and classic bops over the years. This iconic R&B songstress has consistently given us bop after bop since her career’s conception in 1991. She has since released 13 studio albums, eight of which have achieved multi-platinum worldwide sales. Mary J. Blige is one of music’s most reputable talents leaving her heart on every record she touches. Beyond her musical contributions, the Bronx-bred talent has delivered in some of our favorite show’s like Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Power Book II: Ghost as the beloved and fierce character Aunty Monet. No matter the role or record, Mary J. Blige is sure to set it out with a powerful boot moment. We’re actually still waiting on her personal thigh high boots collection to hit the market.
Check out a gallery of our favorite boot looks and boppin’ hooks from the icon as we celebrate 50 years of life:
1. Mary Invented The Thigh High Boot
Source:@thejessiewoo
Happy Birthday to the Queen of Hip Hop Soul & BOOTS 👢— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 11, 2021
Mary J Blige 🎉🎂🎈🎁 pic.twitter.com/x4iPGDLnQK
2. “All That I Can Say” Is What A Fit
Source:@mayascade
a song for sunday 🌹 mary j. blige performing the GREAT “all that i can say” with lauryn hill on “the queen latifah show” in 1999.— maya cade (@mayascade) December 20, 2020
a perfect song. a perfect performance. pic.twitter.com/8pOvl6ylGx
3. The Boots Are Key to Mary’s Legendary Dance Moves
Source:@saakaii_
Happy Birthday Queen 😩🤎 pic.twitter.com/1vHaEwY0e8— mary j blige’s boots (@saakaii_) January 11, 2021
4. DPWH She Is Not One of Them
Source:@therealmaryjblige
5. Fringe Is “Just Fine”
Source:@therealmaryjblige
6. A Printed Boot Okay!
Source:@therealmaryjblige
7. Who Needs Pants When You Have Boots
Source:@therealmaryjblige
8. Mary’s Not New To This
Source:@therealmaryjblige
9. Go Mary, Go Mary!
Source:@hosthetics
Happy 50th birthday to the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige! I hope you doing a little extra dance today to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/AA6BVIv4fI— . (@hosthetics) January 11, 2021
10. Timeless Boots & Bops
Source:@raptureofmusic
Mary J. Blige (ft. Lil' Kim) - "I Can Love You"— Rapture of Music (@raptureofmusic) January 11, 2021
(2019, @BETAwards | #MusicVideo, #MaryJMonday) pic.twitter.com/lkFX74lYDi