97.9 The Beat Chloe Bailey Meet N Greet[PHOTOS]

Chloe Bailey stopped by Radio One Dallas offices during her In Pieces Tour and blessed us with a meet and greet at the station with a few lucky listeners and station staff. Check out the photos below! She spent time with our midday personality Jazzi Black on The Kickback with Jazzi Black, Program Director Big Bink, and Assistant Program Director, Hollywood Zay.

