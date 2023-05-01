Local DFW News

97.9 The Beat Chloe Bailey Meet N Greet[PHOTOS]

Published on May 1, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Chloe Bailey stopped by Radio One Dallas offices during her In Pieces Tour and blessed us with a meet and greet at the station with a few lucky listeners and station staff. Check out the photos below! She spent time with our midday personality Jazzi Black on The Kickback with Jazzi Black, Program Director Big Bink, and Assistant Program Director, Hollywood Zay.

RELATED: Chloe Bailey On Swarm TV Series, Her First Headlining Tour, and Her NEW Kitty Named Pollo!

TEXT DFW TO 2042 to SUBSCRIBE to BREAKING NEWS, EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS, MOVIE SCREENINGS MEET AND GREETS & MORE

 

1. 97.9 Meet N Greet

97.9 Meet N Greet Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

2. Jazzi Black and Chloe Bailey

3. 97.9 Staff and Chloe Bailey

97.9 Meet N Greet Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

97.9 The Beat Meet and Greet! 

4. Holleywood zay and Chloe Bailey

97.9 Meet N Greet Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

5. DJ Don Perron and Chloe Bailey

97.9 Meet N Greet Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

97.9 The Beat Meet and Greet! 

6. 97.9 Staff and Chloe Bailey

97.9 Meet N Greet Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

97.9 The Beat Meet and Greet! 

7. DJ Paparon and Chloe Bailey

97.9 Meet N Greet Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

97.9 The Beat Meet and Greet! 97.9 the beat,chloe,tyla

8. DJ Wire and Chloe Bailey

97.9 Meet N Greet Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

97.9 The Beat Meet and Greet!

9. Spaceboi and Chloe Bailey

Close