97.9 The Beat and IJGH Bike Giveaway[Photos]

Radio One Dallas and Ijustgot.com gave back in a meaningful way at our Annual Bike Giveaway. Over 250 bikes were given away to bless the community and put smiles on so many faces. We celebrated our winners with a special breakfast at Dave and Busters (secret location) and allowed winners to pickup bikes at that time. Both 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 on-air personalities made a special visit and did a meet & greet with the community. See photos and how went below.