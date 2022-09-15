8 Tasteful Celebrity Food And Drink Endorsements

Celebrity endorsement deals can be beneficial for both parties involved, with the company getting access to a tried-and-true loyal fanbase and the public figure in question extending on their personal brand while making a buttload of cash in the process.

New York rap favorite A$AP Rocky is one of the latest to get into the biz of branding deals, his latest being a new blended Canadian whisky named Mercer + Prince which officially launched during this year’s New York Fashion Week.

The Harlem-bred emcee isn’t alone in the least bit when it comes to spirits and beverage endorsements. We’ve seen hip-hop moguls like Diddy and 50 Cent notoriously make millions as the faces behind the most thirst-quenching libations. Their stories of success not only changed the culture of nightlife but also increased their respective net worths by tenfold or greater. The industry has also used these type of partnerships to get real creative by tapping into the celeb’s own world at times. Famed Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto even created a full piece titled “Suite for Krug in 2008” to commemorate his new endorsement deal with 179-year-old grande marque, Krug Champagne.

Of course, liquor isn’t the only avenue where we’ve seen celebs being recruited as ambassadors. From clothing and sneakers to sports betting and food chains, your favorite rappers, actors, rapper-turned-actors and anyone on the A-to-Z-list spectrum has at some point made serious paper as a spokesperson.

As a way of giving cheers to the art of good business, we looked back at a handful of celebrity endorsements deals in the food and drink category that still get our stomachs growling and taste buds in serious need of being quenched.

Take a look at 8 celeb food and drink partnerships we found quite tasty. See if you agree with our list below:

