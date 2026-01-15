5 Songs Produced by Grammy Award Winning Dallas Producer
- J. White's musical roots began in church, where his parents were singers and instrumentalists.
- After moving to New York, J. White met his mentor Shaft, who taught him the art of sampling.
- J. White's big break came when he produced Cardi B's hit 'Bodak Yellow,' leading to more chart-topping collaborations.
1. Cardi B. -Bodak Yellow
J. White produced Bodak Yellow in 2017 and “I Like It” in 2018. The song topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks, becoming the first song produced by him to achieve this spot. It also won Single of the Year at the 2017 BET awards.
2. Megan Thee Stallion -Savage
Savage was released on March 6, 2020 as part of Megan’s EP Suga. The song went viral on the video making app, Tik Tok with people performing the “Savage” dance challenge. The ultimate co-sign and remix was released on April 29, 2020, which became Megan Thee Stallion’s highest-charting song, peaking at number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
3. 21 Savage- A Lot
This song was written by 21 Savage, Cole, and produced by J. White Did It and Dj Dahi. It samples “I Love You” by East of Underground, which is a cover of “I Love Your For All Seasons”, performed by The Fuzz. The song received acclaim from critics, with Billboard ranking it as the 6th best song of 2019. It won a Grammy award for Best Rap song at the 2020 ceremony, marking both 21 Savage and J. Cole’s first Grammy wins.
4. Gucci Mane- Big Booty Ft. Megan Thee StallionGucci Mane and the Houston Hottie linked up for their first collaboration ever. With Guwop’s Woptober II project “Big Booty” with Megan the Stallion was the perfect vibe for Gucci Mane. On Friday, October 4, 2019 J. White Did It again and Big Booty was released.
5. Eric Bellinger -Valet ft. Fetty Wap
J. White Did It produced this particular single with R&B singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger in 2015. Valet featured Fetty Wap and 21 Savage.