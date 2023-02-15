5 Dallas Artists To Add To Your Playlist

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Happy 214 Day! In celebration of our growing city and the appetite for collaboration over competition, we decided to highlight a few artists that should be on your Dallas playlist. These artists are local and have been making BIG waves in the city for a while with their unique flows and styles. 97.9 The Beat salutes and support each and every one you,stay tuned to see the many other artists and talent we rock with in the city.

For now, make sure to show love and give them a follow #LOVEFOR214.

Featured: Big X Tha Plug , Nezi Momodu,Trey Hagerdy, Jada Arnell, Jason Lyric,