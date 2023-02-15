5 Dallas Artists To Add To Your Playlist

Happy 214 Day! In celebration of our growing city and the appetite for collaboration over competition, we decided to highlight a few artists that should be on your Dallas playlist. These artists are local and have been making BIG waves in the city for a while with their unique flows and styles. 97.9 The Beat salutes and support each and every one you,stay tuned to see the many other artists and talent we rock with in the city.
For now, make sure to show love and give them a follow #LOVEFOR214.
Featured: Big X Tha Plug , Nezi Momodu,Trey Hagerdy, Jada Arnell, Jason Lyric,
1. Big X Tha Plug
BIG X THA Plug is SO Dallas! Most recently made Apple’s TOP 10 Rap albums, he is on top right now and we look forward to seeing where his career will take him.
2. Nezi Momodu
This girl is a super star and demands your respect! She reminds you of a young Missy Elliot and her BARS are out of this world. Check her out and make sure to give her a follow!
3. Trey Haggerty
Trey Haggerty is a Def Jam artist who is super talented from his sound to his lyrics and has lots of energy in live performances. He rocks the crowd!
4. Jada Arnell
Jada Arnell is an unsigned artist from Dallas who will absolutely BLOW your mind with her vocals. She is Dallas next R&B sensation.
5. Jason Lyric
Jason Lyric has a sound like no other, he creates the ambiance that only can be felt through his song lyrics. He delivers impactful messages that raise the importance of self love.