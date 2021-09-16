5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Need To Shop

There’s nothing better than having a well-stocked collection of Black beauty products in your possession. There are a plethora of beauty essentials on the market, Black creatives always put in the extra work to create products that suit or wants and needs. Not to mention, these brands make it point to give back to our communities and help to elevate the beauty space.
With that in mind, supporting Black-owned beauty brands is a necessity. We have the power to use our coins to help these businesses take their brands to the next level while also showing our support.
So, if you’re on the hunt for a highly-pigmented eyeshadow palette, a cleaning oil balm for your makeup removal routine, or simply searching for a sunscreen formulated to suit melanin-rich skin, Black beauty brands won’t disappoint.
Now, it’s the time you’ve been waiting for. Get ready to shop five buzz worthy beauty essentials that will surely get your beauty game in order. Secure a Wi-Fi connection and grab your credit so you can shop this week’s must-haves in the makeup, haircare, skincare, and body care lanes.
1. Taliah Waajid Silk Milk Curl Softening ShampooSource:Target
Say goodbye to grueling wash days! Taliah Waajid Silk Milk Curl Softening Shampoo ($6.99, Target.com) comes in major clutch to gently cleanse your strands from root to tip while infusing hair with hydrating silk proteins. As a result, you’ll have super-clean, moisturized and silky-smooth strands to work with.
2. The Crayon Case The Matte Book PaletteSource:The Crayon Case
We can all agree that there is almost nothing worse than an eyeshadow palette that lacks pigmentation. And since melanin-rich skin requires shades that’ll allow our complexions to pop, it’s essential to find an eyeshadow palette with a high color payoff. This is where The Crayon Case The Matte Book Palette ($25, Thecrayoncase.com) comes into play. This offering comes with bold and neutral shades that’ll help you sculpt your eye makeup to perfection.
3. Curls Dynasty Pumpkin Mint Deep Treatment Deep Conditioning MasqueSource:Target
No haircare routine is complete without a nourishing deep conditioning treatment. And the Curls Dynasty Pumpkin Mint Deep Treatment ($13.99, Target.com) is a cult-favorite for good reason. Aside from its ability to strengthen weak hair and tackle breakage, this pick helps to hair growth and length retention.
4. nyakio Sweet Almond Cleansing Oil BalmSource:Target
Makeup removal wipes may be a mainstay in your beauty collection, but cleansing balms have become a popular alternative. Cleansing balms work wonders to melt makeup from your face for easy removal sans the harsh wiping. Consider adding my personal favorite, the Nyakio Sweet Almond Cleansing Oil ($25, Target.com) to your collection. Aside from removing every last drop of makeup from your face, it’s made with sweet almond oil that leaves skin soft, nourished, and radiant.
5. Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum – SPF 30Source:Target
Contrary to popular belief, melanin-rich skin requires sunscreen. After all, skipping out on proper sun protection can leave you tackling early signs if aging, sun damage and more. Pick up a tube of Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum – SPF 30 sunscreen ($15.99, Target.com). This essential doubles as a full-body moisturizer infused with jojoba an avocado to keep your skin moisturized around the clock.