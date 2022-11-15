What a glorious time to be a Black beauty lover! As the beauty industry blossoms, Black-owned brands continue to make their mark with innovative beauty finds that cater to our wants and needs. So, the days of relying on our white counterparts to provide mediocre products that only scratch the surface for fulfilling our wants and needs are over.
That said, the best way to showcase support to our fellow creators is by making our coins do all the talking. After all, our money helps businesses flourish, give back to the community, and continue to deliver the must-have essentials we know and love.
So, if you find yourself in need of a radiant skin toner, a restoring hair mask to get damaged, unruly strands back into proper shape, or a creamy body butter that nourishes every inch of your skin, Black beauty brands can and will come to the rescue.
That said, if you’re ready to stick up your beauty collection with some irresistible faves, you’ve come too the right place. Secure a Wi-Fi connection, grab your credit card, and get ready to shop. We’ve compiled five beauty finds in the body care, skincare, and haircare lanes to help upgrade your beauty game. Happy Shopping!
5 Black-Owned Beauty Finds You Need To Shop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. My Secret Scent Glow Body SoapSource:My Secret Scent
Thanks to My Secret Scent’s Glow Body Soap ($16, Mysecret-scent.com), soft, radiant-looking skin is on the menu. It features a blend of coconut, olive, activated charcoal and moisturizing ingredients to thoroughly cleanse, nourish and brighten skin.
2. Mila Eve Essentials Flawless Glow TonerSource:Mila Eve Essentials
It’s time to get acquainted with a toner that can do it all. The Mila Eve Essentials Flawless Glow Toner ($24.99, Milaeveessentials.com), aka the brainchild of Love & Marriage: D.C. star Monique Samuels works wonders to tackle acne, hyperpigmentation, and scarring. It boasts a pure essential oil and rice water blend that protects skin from harmful sun rays and environmental elements that leaves you with soft, supple, and radiant skin.
3. Kenya MooreSource:Erick Robinson
One thing you can count on Miss USA 1993 aka The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore to deliver is solid haircare products. The Kenya Moore Haircare Restorative Growth Mask ($16.99, Kenyamoorehair.com) goes above and beyond to replenish and rejuvenate damaged, weak strands to create a stronger and healthy-looking mane.
4. Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum – SPF 30Source:Target
You may have packed away your bikinis but sunscreen is still a must. Make the process of sun protection easy with the help of Black Girl Sunscreen ($15.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com). This face and body offering moisturizes skin to perfection and protects against UVA and UVB rays.
5. The Lip Bar ConcealerSource:The Lip Bar
Some days all you need is a few drops of concealer to give your face a refreshed look. The Lip Bar Quick Conceal Liquid Caffeine Concealer ($15, Thelipbar.com) is a gem that helps disguise the look of dark circles, puffiness, and provides coverage with every application.