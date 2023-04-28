2023 NFL Draft: Cowboys Welcome Mazi Smith

Football fans were eager and ready to meet the newest NFL players announced at the 2023 NFL Draft held in Kansas City, MO. The live event outside of Union Station started yesterday April 27th, and will run through the weekend with 259 picks in seven rounds. This year the Dallas Cowboys are on the lower end of the draft position after coming 2nd in the NFC East last season. In Round One, ‘The Boys’ walked away with the No. 26 pick DT Mazi Smith from Michigan!
Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Get to know more about Mazi and check out some highlights from Round 1 at the 2023 NFL Draft!
1. The Phone Call of Your Dreams
Watch Will McClay, Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy, and Coach Dan Quinn officially welcome Mazi Smith to the Dallas Cowboys!
2. Micah Parsons is LIT about Smith!
If this doesn’t get you excited about the Cowboys player, we don’t know what will!
3. Mazi Smith is Here!
From Michigan to Texas! Hope he left his winter coats up North cause it’s about to get HOT in the South!
4. Mazi’s Quote 4 Life
Amazing how one simple message could apply to so many areas in life.
5. Mazi Shares A Word Before the Draft….
6. Check out Mazi at the NFL Combine!
Whew! Mazi Smith is a BEAST! Let’s see how the Cowboys coaches will turn up the pressure!
7. Mazi Got In A Little Trouble, But Not TOO Much
Before the news tries to make a big deal out of nothing, Mazi Smith got arrested during his senior year at Michigan after being pulled over for speeding in a residential neighborhood without a license and illegally carrying a gun. He was initially charged with a felony, but the judge changed the charge to a misdemeanor following a plea deal.