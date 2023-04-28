2023 NFL Draft: Cowboys Welcome Mazi Smith

Football fans were eager and ready to meet the newest NFL players announced at the 2023 NFL Draft held in Kansas City, MO. The live event outside of Union Station started yesterday April 27th, and will run through the weekend with 259 picks in seven rounds. This year the Dallas Cowboys are on the lower end of the draft position after coming 2nd in the NFC East last season. In Round One, ‘The Boys’ walked away with the No. 26 pick DT Mazi Smith from Michigan!

Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Get to know more about Mazi and check out some highlights from Round 1 at the 2023 NFL Draft!