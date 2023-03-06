14 Photos of Stefflon Don’s Bikini Curves

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

As we transition out of Winter and into Spring, that means Summer is on it’s way! As the weather heats up, it’s time to pull out the swimwear, one celebrity other than Ashanti , who always has a bikini on deck is Stefflon Don.

The superstar recently posted a photo dump of her trip to her homeland, Jamaica. In the photo she is seen repping her country proudly, wearing a Jamaican flag designed bikini. This definitely isn’t her first time rocking swimwear like this, The Don is never shy about showing her Jamaican pride. At the end of last Summer, she teamed up with Spice in matching leather Jamaican leotards for their “Clockwork” music video.

Scroll through the photos below for more of Stefflon Don’s fun in sun bikini pics!

