10 Times Toni Braxton Oozed Sex Appeal On The Red Carpet

Toni Braxton is in a league of her own. The 54-year-old singer, songwriter, record producer and television personality has been a source of joy and inspiration since the early 90’s. Toni has one of those unique voices that makes her difficult to rival. She’s received 7 American Music Awards, 7 Grammy Awards, 5 Soul Train Music Awards, 5 Billboard Music Awards, and 2 NAACP Awards. Simply put, this woman is packing lots of talent.

While Toni Braxton has made a huge career making hits, she’s also kept us talking with her timeless beauty and sexy taste in fashion. She has never played coy when comes to red carpet events. High slits, sheer dresses, and deep V-neck gowns are usually her go-to looks.

At the height of the pandemic, Toni had us squirming in our seats as she pranced around the pool in a thong bikini. The award-winning singer makes life in her 50’s look like a walk in the park. Physically, she is in the best shape ever. Two children later, Toni’s body is goals!

Today the musical genius turns 54. She’s given us so many timeless sexy looks, its unbelievable. Honestly, Toni Braxton could teach a course on how to exude confidence on the red carpet. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down five times she oozed sex appeal.

1. TONI BRAXTON AT THE 9TH ANNUAL SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 1995 Source:Getty Toni Braxton wore a red sheer number with a cut-out torso to the 9th annual Soul Train Music Awards. By 1995, Toni had already won 2 American Music Awards and 3 Grammy Awards. The starlet was a complete household name, and she was the object of just about every man – and woman’s – affection. Toni didn’t shy away from sexy clothing. In fact, she wore them with the utmost confidence. She is also one of the celebrities that made short pixie cuts the look of the 90’s. I’m pretty sure Toni Braxton had no clue just how big her career was about to become at the time this photo was taken. 2. TONI BRAXTON AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS, 2001 Source:Getty Just a few years later, Toni Braxton added another Grammy to her collection at the 2001 awards show. The singer showed up in a revealing white gown with slits that hit the middle of her torso. The deep V-neck accentuated her cleavage. Toni’s fearless red carpet fashion showed women how to embrace their bodies in a way that is tasteful and fun. This was of the era where woman began to trade in their oversized clothes for high slits, low-rise jeans, and bandeau tops. Now a days, this dress would be worn unapologetically by an artist like Cardi B or Meagan thee Stallion. Toni Braxton was one of the few musicians to set the trend for dresses like this. 3. TONI BRAXTON AT THE PRE-GRAMMY PARTY, 2012 Source:Getty Toni Braxton arrived at The Recording Academy’s 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Richard Branson at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. How gorgeous does she look in this black and silver gown with cutout detailing on the sides. 4. TONI BRAXTON AT THE PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2015 Source:Getty Toni Braxton attended the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier on February 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. She stole the show in a black dress that had a plunging backline partnered with a high slit up the back. 5. TONI BRAXTON AT THE UNCF EVENING OF STARS EVENT, 2015 Source:Getty Let’s fast forward to 2015, when Toni Braxton attended the UNCF ‘An Evening Of Stars’ event in this black AW 2014 Zeynep Erdogan swirl appliqué mesh and fringe dress. I mean, this is a jaw-dropping, show-stopping dress that borders on sheer artistry. Not that Toni needed any help pulling off this classic look, but her signature pixie cut sealed the deal. What I enjoy most about Toni Braxton and her red carpet attire, is that she always goes for timeless fashion. From the hair, to the dress, I can see someone like Keke Palmer pull this look off today. 6. TONI BRAXTON AT THE BET HONORS AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty Toni Braxton attended the BET Honors 2016 at Warner Theatre on March 5, 2016 in Washington, DC. The award-winning singer is a complete vision in an all black sequins gown with cutout detailing around the torso area. 7. TONI BRAXTON AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty Does this woman age? Toni Braxton attended the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center dressed in a gorgeous purple sheer gown. To put things into perspective for you, Toni was 51 when this image was taken. She is the epitome of “Black don’t crack!” Toni also traded in her signature cut for waist-length hair with a center part. She donned a simple glam look for makeup. Honestly, the dress did all the work for that night. It’s incredible to see that after all this time, Toni Braxton still got it! 8. TONI BRAXTON AT THE 47TH ANNUAL AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty At this point, no one can do a high leg slit like Toni can. I know you didn’t think a few extra years on this earth would encourage her to change her sense of style. The singer wouldn’t be true to herself if she didn’t show a little leg at the 47th Annual American Music Awards. Toni Braxton oozes sex appeal and she knows it. She carries herself with such grace and confidence, I’m left inspired her ability to push the boundaries. Happy birthday to a timeless, living legend that oozes sex appeal! 9. TONI BRAXTON AT THE PRE-GRAMMY PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty Toni Braxton attended the Primary Wave x Island Records Pre-Grammy Party at 1 Hotel on January 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. The singing bombshell wore a pink custom Christopher Rogers frock that gave tons of leg action. 10. TONI BRAXTON AT MARCELL VON BERLIN SS 2022 RUNWAY SHOW, 2021 Source:Getty Toni Braxton attended the Marcell Von Berlin Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Fashion Show on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The singer, who rarely graces us with her presence during fashion week, showed off her platinum pixie cut and killer legs in a casual white dress, partnered with a dark purple fur jacket and white boots.

10 Times Toni Braxton Oozed Sex Appeal On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com