10 Memorable Moments From Cowboys v. Texans Game

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Whew! The drama from Sunday’s game where the Cowboys struggled to take down the Texans was more intense than an episode of General Hospital. The 27-23 win over Houston was a long fought battle between the defenses, avoiding interceptions, and turning up the heat in the Red Zone. The chaos of Trevon Diggs running wild on the field and Ezekiel Elliot scoring the game winning touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the 4th, will make this game one of the most memorable in Cowboys history. Check out these top moments from Sunday’s scene at AT&T Stadium.

