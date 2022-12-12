AT&T , DALLAS COWBOYS , houston texans
10 Memorable Moments From Cowboys v. Texans Game

Whew! The drama from Sunday’s game where the Cowboys struggled to take down the Texans was more intense than an episode of General Hospital. The 27-23 win over Houston was a long fought battle between the defenses, avoiding interceptions, and turning up the heat in the Red Zone. The chaos of Trevon Diggs running wild on the field and Ezekiel Elliot scoring the game winning touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the 4th, will make this game one of the most memorable in Cowboys history. Check out these top moments from Sunday’s scene at AT&T Stadium.

1. Players Walk To Locker Room After Win

2. @OhThatsAT on Twitter With A Funny Reaction!

3. Coach Mike McCarthy Post Game Locker Room Speech

4. Cowboys Sharing Interceptions? Israel Mukuamu v. Diggs

5. Diggs Wants A Lil Cred For the INT

6. Trevon Diggs Recovers The Ball And Goes Wild

7. Dak x Zeke Game Winning Touchdown

8. What Complex Sports Know About The Boogie?

9. KaVontae Turpin With The Post Game Back Flip

10. Texans Head Coach Speaks Highly Of Dak Prescott

