Freedom is more than history — it’s action. Every step tells a story, and every mile honors her 100 years of resilience.

The movement continues with Opal’s Walk for Freedom, happening in seven cities across the USA. Bring your family and celebrate Juneteenth with Dr. Opal Lee as we honor legacy in motion.

Families, communities, and change-makers — this is your moment. Stop talking, get to walking.

Register today at opalswalk.com and join the movement that’s making a nationwide impact.