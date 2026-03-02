- Date/time: May 2
- Venue: Gilley’s South Side Event Center
Are you looking for trusted tips, safe products, and real resources to build a healthy, happy
family? Then don’t miss the ONE Family Expo!
Join us Saturday, May 2nd at Gilley’s South Side Event Center starting at 10am for a
celebration of family, fun, and firsts! Designed for families with little ones ages 0 to 7, this
event brings you the best baby products, the latest tech, and expert advice to help you
master those early years.
Thinking about starting a family? Expecting a little one? We’ve got you covered!
Register FREE today at our website and we’ll see you at the ONE Family Expo!
RSVP Link: www.onefamilyexpo.eventbrite.com
More from 97.9 The Beat