J.Alexander Law Back To School Giveaway

DALLAS, Texas — August 12, 2026 — J. Alexander Law Firm, will provide free backpacks to school-age children at four Hibbett Sports locations across Dallas and Fort Worth beginning Sunday, August 16.

Each giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Families may select the location closest to home, and backpacks will be distributed free of charge while supplies last. One backpack will be provided for each school-age child attending the event in person.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up in advance on the firm’s event page to help the firm prepare the appropriate number of backpacks for each location. Registration is not required, and no purchase or payment information is required to participate.

The giveaway schedule is:

Sunday, August 16: Hibbett Eastchase, 1450 Eastchase Parkway, Space 200, Fort Worth, TX 76120.

Hibbett Eastchase, 1450 Eastchase Parkway, Space 200, Fort Worth, TX 76120. Sunday, August 23: Hibbett Renaissance Square, 2714 Renaissance Square, Fort Worth, TX 76105.

Hibbett Renaissance Square, 2714 Renaissance Square, Fort Worth, TX 76105. Sunday, August 30: Hibbett Pinnacle, 4424 Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike, Space 3, Dallas, TX 75211.

Hibbett Pinnacle, 4424 Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike, Space 3, Dallas, TX 75211. Sunday, September 6: Hibbett Fair Park, 1441 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Suite 130, Dallas, TX.

“Starting a new school year should feel exciting for every child, not stressful for a parent who is trying to stretch a family budget,” said Josh Alexander, founding attorney of J. Alexander Law Firm. “Our work puts us alongside Texas families during difficult moments. This giveaway is one practical way we can show up for our neighbors, help children feel prepared, and support a strong start to the school year.”

Children must be present to receive a backpack. Parents or guardians may not pick up a backpack on a child’s behalf. Families are encouraged to arrive promptly at 10 a.m., as each participating store will have a limited supply available during its one-hour event window.

The initiative continues J. Alexander Law Firm’s ongoing community support in North Texas. During the 2024–2025 school year, the firm adopted Dunbar Elementary in Dallas and provided backpacks and school supplies to students during Meet the Teacher Night. The firm has also supported literacy and student-success initiatives through Read Across America at the Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center and the UTA Univision Contigo Scholarship.

For event details, families can visit the backpack giveaway page or call J. Alexander Law Firm at 12801 N Central Expy, Suite 1100, Dallas, TX 75243 · (469) 807-7480. Spanish-speaking assistance is available.



J. Alexander Law Firm, is a Dallas vehicle acciddent firm representing people injured in car, truck, pedestrian, and other serious accidents throughout Texas. Led by founding attorney Josh Alexander, the firm is committed to serving North Texas families in and outside the courtroom.