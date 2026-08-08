Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Get You Tickets For Big3

Triple D, Ice Cube’s BIG3 is back! Get ready for the best 3-on-3 professional basketball in the world when the BIG3 Playoffs and Celebrity Game

Add to Calendar

Promotional poster for Big3 basketball league season 9, featuring players in action poses and text reading "Tickets on sale now" and "$45 no fees".
  • Date/time: Aug 15
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Triple D, Ice Cube’s BIG3 is back! Get ready for the best 3-on-3 professional basketball in the world when the BIG3 Playoffs and Celebrity Game take over the American Airlines Center, Saturday, August 15!

See the biggest names in basketball, celebrities, and entertainment—all under one roof, plus a special halftime performance!

Bring the whole family, because tickets are only $45!

Saturday, August 15—American Airlines Center. Ice Cube’s BIG3. Dallas, don’t miss it

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close