Get You Tickets For Big3

Triple D, Ice Cube’s BIG3 is back! Get ready for the best 3-on-3 professional basketball in the world when the BIG3 Playoffs and Celebrity Game take over the American Airlines Center, Saturday, August 15!

See the biggest names in basketball, celebrities, and entertainment—all under one roof, plus a special halftime performance!

Bring the whole family, because tickets are only $45!

Saturday, August 15—American Airlines Center. Ice Cube’s BIG3. Dallas, don’t miss it