Community Day “Holiday Toy Giveaway” is coming to The Shops at Redbird

Dallas — Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker are bringing Community Day “Holiday Toy Giveaway” to The Shops at Redbird!

Pull up and meet us, Saturday, December 6th, from noon to 4, at 3662 West Camp Wisdom Road — it’s Holiday Fun for the whole community and open to all families. We’re talkin’ FREE giveaways — while they last! Plus food, music, free haircuts, nail art, face painting, games, gift wrapping, a shoe customization bar for purchased kicks and more! Did you hear? It’s all FREE — for the youth, families, and the entire neighborhood.

Foot Locker is spreading joy to customers and neighbors. Don’t miss out