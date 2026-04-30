- Date/time: May 2
- Venue: MLK Center
🚨 THIS SATURDAY 🚨 MAY 2ND 🚨
BLACK MEN’S WELLNESS DAY IS HERE‼️
Dallas, it’s YOUR time to show up and show out 💪🏾🔥
We’re bringing the city together for a day that will CHANGE LIVES — free health screenings, community, culture, and nothing but BIG ENERGY all day long!
📍 Pull up. Show love. Bring your people.
Let’s stand together for our health, our families, and our future.
🗓️ Saturday, May 2
📍 Dallas, TX
🏥 MLK Center
🎯 Get Checked Out. Not Checked In.
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