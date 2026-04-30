🚨 THIS SATURDAY 🚨 MAY 2ND 🚨

BLACK MEN’S WELLNESS DAY IS HERE‼️

Dallas, it’s YOUR time to show up and show out 💪🏾🔥

We’re bringing the city together for a day that will CHANGE LIVES — free health screenings, community, culture, and nothing but BIG ENERGY all day long!

📍 Pull up. Show love. Bring your people.

Let’s stand together for our health, our families, and our future.

🗓️ Saturday, May 2

📍 Dallas, TX

🏥 MLK Center

🎯 Get Checked Out. Not Checked In.