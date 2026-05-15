Arlington ISD Job Fair

Teacher Job Fair

Find your purpose at Arlington ISD’s Job Fair! Connect, interview onsite, and explore careers supporting 50, 000+ students!

Looking for more than just a job? Find your place, your people, and your purpose at Arlington ISD’s Job Fair.

Whether you’re an experienced educator, a skilled trades professional, or someone ready to make a difference behind the scenes, this is your opportunity to explore meaningful careers that support more than 50, 000 students across our district.

Join us at Sam Houston High School on Saturday, May 30 from 9 AM – 12 PM for an engaging, welcoming hiring event where you can:

Connect directly with hiring managers

Interview on the spot

Discover a wide range of career pathways

Take the next step toward a role where your work truly matters

We’re hiring across ALL departments, including:

Campus-Based Careers:

Clerks

Teachers

Substitutes

Classroom assistants

Auxiliary Careers:

Food Service Managers

Groundskeepers

General Maintenance

Electricians

Plumbers

HVAC Technicians

Bus Drivers

Why Arlington ISD? Because here, you’re not just filling a role. You’re joining a community that invests in you.

Competitive pay across positions

Supportive, team-oriented culture

Work-life balance that respects your time

Ongoing professional development and growth opportunities

A shared mission centered on student success

Before You Arrive:

To make the most of your experience, we encourage all candidates to apply in advance at aisd.net/jobs. Interested in more than one role? Apply to each position that fits your interests. We’re excited to meet you!

Your next chapter starts here.

Amazing Pay. Amazing Opportunities. Amazing Support.