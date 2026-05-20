DFW, tap in! 📢

Dorrough is bringing the city together for the 1st Annual Dorrough & Friends Concert on Friday, May 29 at Trees Dallas.

Catch Dorrough live with Hashi Senjoo, Tye Harris, Jhonniedamnd, Big Tuck, Erica Banks, Tum Tum, Yung Nation, Twisted Black, Chalie Boy, The Party Boyz, Young Black, Tay Money, Sensei Molly, Cing Jerome and MORE in the building!

📍 2707 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226

🚪 Doors 7 PM | Show 8 PM

Don’t wait until everybody’s posting from inside — get your tickets today at TreesDallas.com

@dorroughandfriends

#DFWEvents #DorroughMusic #DorroughAndFriends #DallasConcerts #TreesDallas #TexasMade #HipHopConcert