Frankie: "I'm Not On Drugs, People Stop Saying That & Man Up"

One of my favorite train wrecks Frankie has been out and about speaking to families and telling her story about how she has stayed clean for almost three years:

” People see me out having fun and loving life and think that I am back on that stuff, but thats not the case at all and I never plan on going back – – I love my family and love my life and dont need any of that stuff. Things are hard some times but I know too stay strong and focus on God and everything will work out. I am not on any Drugs people please stop saying that and man up.”

Frankie and her daughter Neffie recently did a photo shoot for Stevieboi’s Barbie and Ken Line.  Take a look at the pics courtesy of freddyo.com:

VIDEO: Frankie Gives “Streetwalker” Pep Talk

